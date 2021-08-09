Delhi confidential: Tweeting Storm

A DAY after the Twitter account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was temporarily locked over a photograph he posted with the family of the nine-year-old Dalit rape victim, several of his party leaders Sunday tweeted the same photograph and a photograph posted by the National Commission of Scheduled Castes of its members meeting the victim’s family members. They called it a double standard by Twitter and asked how fearful it is of the Narendra Modi government that it is singling out Rahul’s account when government bodies did the same thing. The party also fielded four women spokespersons – Supriya Shrinate, Ragini Nayak, Alka Lamba and Amrita Dhawan – to target the government and question the silence of the women ministers in the government on the issue.

The Nudge

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT employees are not participating well enough in the government’s campaign to set a record of maximum people singing the national anthem ahead of Independence Day. People are supposed to participate by uploading individual videos of themselves singing the anthem on Rashtragaan.in and get a certificate of participation. The Culture Ministry has now sent out a communication to all ministries that the participation by employees is “below expectation” and that a mechanism of accountability needs to be devised so officials upload their videos and WhatsApp their certificates to a person of responsibility in their respective departments.

Panipat Pride

NEERAJ CHOPRA’S Olympics achievement has found an admirer in another “Panipat boy” – US acting envoy Atul Keshap. Soon after Chopra won the gold in javelin throw, Keshap tweeted a video clip of Chopra on the podium with the national anthem playing in the background. The accompanying message said: “Olympic GOLD for India! From Roosevelt House in New Delhi, this Panipat boy bursts with joy and pride for a sporting hero from Panipat, Neeraj Chopra!” Keshap’s grandparents used to live in Panipat, and he used to visit them with his NRI father in his teens in the 70s till the early 80s.