Delhi Confidential: Solicitor General defends Congress-led Karnataka government; Akhilesh Yadav puts SP inductions on hold

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Karnataka government in the Supreme Court to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav freezing party inductions until Navratri.
In an unusual courtroom appearance, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Tuesday defended the Congress-led Karnataka government’s stand in a plea challenging the state’s Premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) scheme before the Supreme Court. The SG or any Central government lawyer can appear for a party as long as the case is not against the Union. Mehta argued for the Greater Bengaluru Authority, which is chaired by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that urban spaces have to expand vertically. However, the bench agreed to intervene in the issue.
Several leaders and workers of different political parties have joined the Samajwadi Party in recent days, giving a morale booster to the party ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections. Now, party president Akhilesh Yadav has put a temporary freeze on any new induction. Sources said Yadav has communicated to SP leaders that prominent leaders will join the party during Navratri, starting October 11, when there will be “achchey din” and “shubh din" (auspicious days). The idea behind the decision is that if big leaders join the SP on auspicious days, they would be more fruitful for the party in the elections, said the sources.