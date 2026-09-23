Delhi Confidential: Solicitor General defends Congress-led Karnataka government; Akhilesh Yadav puts SP inductions on hold

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Several leaders and workers of different political parties have joined the Samajwadi Party in recent days, giving a morale booster to the party ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections. Now, party president Akhilesh Yadav has put a temporary freeze on any new induction. Sources said Yadav has communicated to SP leaders that prominent leaders will join the party during Navratri, starting October 11, when there will be “achchey din” and “shubh din" (auspicious days). The idea behind the decision is that if big leaders join the SP on auspicious days, they would be more fruitful for the party in the elections, said the sources.