Delhi Confidential: Truce Time

THE MUCH-RUMOURED power tussle between Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and the BJP in-charge for the northeastern state, Sunil Deodhar, appears to have been settled for the time being, according to those close to both leaders. A tweet from Deodhar earlier this week is pointed out as an indication of this. Deodhar tweeted that he would take a break for yoga sessions and that he would be on “vanvaas” till June 14. He said the “struggle ahead” in 2019 would be intense and that he should work to bring back the Narendra Modi government. While there was speculation that Deodhar would be shifted out of Tripura after Deb complained about him, some in the top leadership denied it. But Deb’s supporters claim that the tweet was an indication that he “surrendered”.

Changes in Air

WILL THE Congress in Kerala have a new president replacing interim chief M M Hassan? And who will be the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate? Top Congress leaders, including Hassan, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala are in Delhi and would meet Rahul Gandhi Thursday. Many names are in circulation for the post of KPCC chief and among them are Lok Sabha MP Mullappally Ramachandran. As for the Rajya Sabha seat, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien, who is retiring, is still a favourite for the state leaders despite the banner of revolt raised by young turks in Kerala but former Lok Sabha MP P C Chacko’s name is also said to be in contention.

In Lighter Vein

WHILE DELIVERING her address at the inauguration of the two-day National Consultation on Accelerating Implementation of Tobacco Control Measures for achievement of Goals under National Health Policy, 2017 at the Leela Palace on Wednesday, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan was troubled by a cough. Sudan paused, smiled and said: “This is not because of tobacco consumption! It’s a seasonal cough.”

