Delhi Confidential: Tribal Connect

As part of Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda earlier this month interacted virtually with the students of all 378 Eklavya schools meant for tribal children in the country, during which he exhorted the students to take up tree-plantation drives. While addressing the students, Munda also talked about the recent Presidential elections and the significance of Droupadi Murmu, a tribal, occupying country’s top constitutional post. The Minister is considering to make such interactions with tribal students a regular feature.

Next Step

A group of officers from Maharashtra posted in the national capital and elsewhere will felicitate candidates from the state who cracked the civil services, at an event — ‘pudhache paul’ (meaning ‘next step’ in Marathi) — in New Delhi on Tuesday. It is learnt that the event is the brainchild of former diplomat Dnyaneshwar Mulay who is now a member of the National Human Rights Commission. Mulay, who used to personally guide aspiring civil servants from his state, had conceptualised the initiative four years back. This will the fourth edition.

Fare Unfair

The second 20-day Ramayan Yatra under the Bharat Gaurav scheme of the IRCTC was cancelled two days ahead of train’s scheduled departure because of poor patronage. In the 600-seat train, only 140 tickets had been sold. One of the reasons officials pointed out for the poor response was high ticket price. The operator has the full freedom to fix ticket price, taking into account all the costs it has to bear, including the money (a few crores of rupees, it is learnt) spent on sprucing up the train for the journey. The ticket for an AC-3 berth was turning out to be around Rs 3,500 per day, which many said was too much to be a blockbuster product.