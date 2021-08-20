Delhi confidential: Train Talk

ON HIS Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Odisha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boarded a train and interacted with passengers. Not stopping at taking their feedback about the quality of the service, the minister also informed them about what the government wants to do with Railways and what Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the national transporter is. Speaking in Odia, he also told the passengers that Prime Minister Modi has given the country its first Railway Minister from Odisha.

Wait And Pray

THE AFGHANISTAN crisis echoed in Supreme Court on Thursday with the Advocate who appeared for its Embassy in an arbitration matter urging the court to grant six more weeks to get instructions from his client in view of the changed situation in that country. A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Advocate Ejaz Maqbool if the situation will be “better off by then”. Maqbool replied, “Can only pray for the stability of our neighbour.” He added that at least he will be able to get instructions by that time.

Movement, Finally

AFTER HOME Secretary Ajay Bhalla met IPS officers of 1988 batch last month, speculation has been rife that the government is in the process of filling up vacant posts in central agencies. Currently, there are six central agencies and paramilitary forces without chiefs. Some of them have been without top leadership for months. With ITBP DG retiring at the end of this month, there will be just two DGs among five central armed police forces. The NIA too has been functioning without a regular chief for almost three months now. Sources said there is movement on the issue in government top brass and some appointments may happen by the end of the month.