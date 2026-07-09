Delhi Confidential: Tradition Pitch

Speaking at a Rashtriya Sevika Samiti event in Delhi to mark its Sankalp Diwas on Wednesday, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj made a pitch for what she described as an indigenous approach to women’s empowerment. Saying that Indian women do not need to “borrow” the ideas of feminism and equality from the West, Swaraj argued that India’s own civilisational ethos provides the framework for women’s empowerment. She said that women would shape the nation’s future through “motherhood, creativity and leadership”, adding that when people remain rooted in their identity and traditions, “no force can shake them”. Her remarks came at the event celebrating 90 years of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, which is ideologically aligned with the RSS.

Write Time Come poll season, and there are a flurry of activities to catch the attention of top leaders. BJP leader Satyendra Tripathi has come out with a book in Hindi — ‘Ekatma Yatra’. The book, according to the author, is a journey through ideas, values, and vision that shape leadership, governance, and civilisational ethos. It also talks about how the BJP governments at the Centre and in UP follow Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ‘ekatma manav darshan’ (philosophy of integral humanism). Party insiders say such ideological endorsement could “favour” him in the UP elections.