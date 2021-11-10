Delhi Confidential: Tough Taskmaster

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is a stickler for time and cleanliness. When he took over the ministry, Mandaviya had mentioned to the staff that he would be in office by 9.30 am. He had also urged senior officers to arrive at work on time. On Monday, the minister took a round of various office rooms on different floors and observed that some officers were absent. He also inspected the cleanliness of the premises. Last month, Mandaviya had issued directions on disposal of e-waste and condemned furniture in the ministry.

The Good Host

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval is hosting NSAs of seven countries, and New Delhi is laying out the red carpet for the visiting delegations. While most delegates will fly back from Delhi, the Kazakhstan delegation wants to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Uzbekistan delegation wants to go to Agra to see the Taj Mahal, and the delegates from Tajikistan want to do some sightseeing in Delhi. The NSA’s office and the team at the National Security Council Secretariat is leaving no stone unturned to extend hospitality to them.

Running The Last Lap

With Over 7,500 workers deployed on site and 1,795 people on off-site work, plans for the Central Vista’s first phase continues on a war-footing as the government rushes to meet its deadline of completing the Central Vista Avenue by 2022 Republic Day, and the new Parliament building by winter session next year. The government plans to use the redeveloped ceremonial boulevard of Rajpath for the Republic Day parade. The Centre has deployed a large workforce to meet the targets. Of this workforce, 8,259 workers have been vaccinated.