Delhi confidential: Top Bench

Chief Justice of India (CJI) designate Justice Ranjan Gogoi will take over as CJI on October 3. There has been speculation on the two Supreme Court judges who will be part of the three-judge bench that sits in court number one — where the CJI sits. Going by cause list, a civil case listed on October 3 states that the Supreme Court bench headed by Justices Gogoi, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph will be adjudicating the matter. Hence, it seems likely that Justices Kaul and Joseph will be part of the three-judge bench headed by the CJI.

China Calling

India on Friday announced its next ambassador to China even as the Chinese embassy celebrated its National Day. While Chinese dancers performed ballet and Bollywood numbers, including from the movie Padmaavat, South Block announced Vikram Misri as its next envoy to Beijing. Misri, who has served as aide to then External Affairs Minister Pranab Mukherjee and PM Manmohan Singh, is currently envoy to Myanmar. He has also served as ambassador to Spain and previously worked in the Pakistan division of the MEA.

Fifth Time Lucky

“I am speaking to people right now.” That is what Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said to make sure he was addressing a small crowd rather than the Amazon Echo device placed before him, waiting for his command. He was speaking at the launch of All India Radio’s 17 channels in 14 languages on Amazon’s voice search-enabled Alexa. He and Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash asked Alexa to play several AIR channels, which it did promptly. But when Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati tried — not once, but four times — Alexa did not respond. Prakash intervened and asked Alexa to play the channel Vempati was trying, and it did, making the crowd giggle. AIR’s news bulletins and archives will be made available on Alexa in the coming months.

