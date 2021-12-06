Delhi confidential: Strategy Meet

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS’S parliamentary party is likely to meet in Parliament on Tuesday to chalk out the strategy for the remaining part of the Winter Session of the House. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who represents Diamond Harbour constituency in Lok Sabha, is likely to fly down to Delhi for the meeting. The TMC’s moves are being closely watched at a time its ties with the Congress have grown increasingly strained, raising question marks over Opposition unity.

The Challenge

INDIA’S AMBASSADOR to Russia, Pavan Kapoor, has a big test within a week of his assuming charge. While much of the groundwork for the Russian President’s visit to India was done by his predecessor D B Venkatesh Varma, Kapoor is now handling the home stretch and will be part of the delegation for talks. The fact that Putin has made only one visit outside Russia during the pandemic — the other one being to Geneva to meet US President Joe Biden — the Russian President’s visit to India is being seen as the importance being attached by Moscow to its ties with Delhi. Kapoor, considered one of the seasoned diplomats in the Indian Foreign Service fraternity, presented his credentials to Putin on December 1 at a ceremony in Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The Journey

RAJIV RANJAN Mishra, Director-General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), is set to bid adieu to Namami Gange after a happening tenure of more than five years. A 1987-batch Telangana cadre IAS officer, Mishra served at the NMCG in various capacities during his two stints. Before his superannuation on December 31, Mishra is expected to come out with a book on the Ganga. It is learnt that the book captures the journey of the government’s Namami Gange programme and the efforts made by previous governments to clean the river. G Ashok Kumar, a 1991-batch IAS officer from the Telangana cadre will succeed Mishra as NMCG D-G.