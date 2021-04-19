Delhi confidential: Timely Intervention

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, popular among youngsters, received appreciation for the role he played in getting the exams postponed in Kerala universities. His efforts to persuade the state authorities were backed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who instructed the universities to defer the dates in the backdrop of the rising Covid cases. After being inundated with requests from desperate students and parents, Tharoor sought the help of the Governor — the chancellor/visitor of all state universities. Khan immediately issued the instructions to put off the examinations and called back Tharoor to thank him for alerting him on the issue.

Pitching In

Amid the rising demand for oxygen in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) on Sunday announced to set up an oxygen plant with capacity of 200 cubic meters/hour in its Kalol unit in Gujarat. Announcing the decision, IFFCO CEO & Managing Director Dr U S Awasthi said IFFCO will give free oxygen to hospitals. Each cylinder will be of 46.7 litre and hospitals will have to bring their own cylinders for refill. However, a security deposit will be taken if cylinders taken from IFFCO to avoid hoarding of oxygen, he said.

Wishes, From Lanka

As Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tested positive for Covid-19, get-well-soon messages poured in. One of them came from across the border, from Sri Lankan Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa – son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He tweeted, “Concerned to hear that my colleague, Hon.@KirenRijiju has tested positive for the #COVID 19. Wish him a speedy recovery and pray to see him back in good health again soon.” Rijiju, who is isolating, tweeted, expressing gratitude. Namal used to lead Sri Lanka’s rugby team.