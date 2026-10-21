Delhi Confidential: Security concerns post-Tiger Shroff firing incident; Rescued orangutan renamed in Indonesia

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From growing concerns in Bollywood over security in Maharashtra to a special welcome for a repatriated orangutan in Indonesia.
- 01
Call to Action
THE TIGER Shroff firing incident seems to have had some political fallout too. Two key film bodies — the All Indian Cine Workers Association and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees — have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the Centre’s intervention to ensure the safety and security of film personalities. Many, including senior BJP and NDA leaders, have started wondering whether Bollywood’s honeymoon with the BJP government is over. The incident has also given fresh ammunition to the critics of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. They claim that the incident and the subsequent reactions from the film industry show that the Chief Minister has failed to control the law and order situation. Party insiders say Fadnavis may be forced to visit New Delhi to explain the situation.
- 02
Rocky to Heera
THE ORANGUTAN that was repatriated from Vantara, Jamnagar, to a rehabilitation facility in Sumatra, Indonesia, on Monday was received by a Central minister there who rechristened it. During its post-rescue stay at Vantara, the primate was named Rocky. Indonesia's Minister of Forestry Raja Juli Antoni renamed it Heera (diamond), as the animal was precious, said those present at the welcoming ceremony. The Indonesian minister welcomed Heera with an assortment of fruits.