Delhi Confidential: Security concerns post-Tiger Shroff firing incident; Rescued orangutan renamed in Indonesia

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THE TIGER Shroff firing incident seems to have had some political fallout too. Two key film bodies — the All Indian Cine Workers Association and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees — have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the Centre’s intervention to ensure the safety and security of film personalities. Many, including senior BJP and NDA leaders, have started wondering whether Bollywood’s honeymoon with the BJP government is over. The incident has also given fresh ammunition to the critics of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. They claim that the incident and the subsequent reactions from the film industry show that the Chief Minister has failed to control the law and order situation. Party insiders say Fadnavis may be forced to visit New Delhi to explain the situation.