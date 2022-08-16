Delhi Confidential: Three Cheers

More than 5 crore Tiranga selfies have been uploaded on the Har Ghar Tiranga website. The website allowed people to digitally ‘pin a flag’ at a location based on their IP. This feature saw a huge draw, with participation from across India and the world crossing the 5-crore mark. The Culture Ministry, under minister G Kishan Reddy, had undertaken this initiative, asking Indians everywhere to display the flag at home or their place of work.

Sent, Not Received

Independence Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in the top court’s lawns usually sees attendance from the Union Law Minister every year. Addressing the celebrations on Monday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, said he could not attend last year’s event since he had not received the invite, even though, he said, SCBA’s president, senior advocate Vikas Singh, had said that the invite had been sent. “Last year, the (SCBA) president told me he had sent the invitation. (But) I never received it,” he said and quipped, “we left it inconclusive whose fault was that…” Rijiju said he is extremely delighted to be a confirmed participant at the event this year.

Hurdle Crossed

Prof Ashok Banerjee, faculty at IIM-Calcutta, was recently appointed the new director of IIM-Udaipur. He succeeds Prof Janat Shah, the institute’s director since its establishment in 2011. Although Banerjee’s joining was announced only this month, his candidature for the post had been approved by IIM-Udaipur board at least a month ago, it is learnt. The formal appointment, however, faced a few hiccups, with the Education Ministry initially objecting to the Vigilance clearance provided by Banerjee’s parent institution IIM-Calcutta. Apparently, some paragraphs in an audit report on Banerjee proved to be a problem. After a lot of back and forth and explanations given by IIM-Calcutta, it seems the paragraphs were eventually dropped from the report, which finally cleared the way for his appointment.