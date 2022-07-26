July 26, 2022 2:04:00 am
WITH DROUPADI Murmu being sworn in as the new President, an old debate on what should be the term to address the President is back. When Pratibha Patil became the first woman President, there was an intense discussion on the term with women activists alleging that the word “Rashtrapati” was gender-biased and patriarchal. When there was a suggestion that a woman President could be addressed as “Rashtrapatni”, experts had outright rejected it. Incidentally, how to address a President was a point of discussion even in the Constituent Assembly. Member K T Shah had suggested that a woman President could be called “Neta” and one suggestion was “Karnadhar (captain)” but Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru rejected them all and finalised on “Rashtrapati”. During the freedom movement, Congress presidents were addressed as “rashtrapati”.
Delhi Confidential: The Title Debate
