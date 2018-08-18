Delhi Confidential: The Swayamsevak

Our last respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a giant politician with exceptional oratory skills and a dedicated swayamsevak, who ruled over the hearts of countless Indians. Our last respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a giant politician with exceptional oratory skills and a dedicated swayamsevak, who ruled over the hearts of countless Indians.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s relationship with the RSS, it was believed, had its highs and lows. The Sangh on Friday called Vajpayee a dedicated swayamsevak. In a tribute, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and sarkaryavah Suresh (Bhaiyaji) Joshi stated, “We are deeply saddened at the demise of Shraddheya Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji. Even in imagination, his departure from this mortal life is unbearable…. Our last respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a giant politician with exceptional oratory skills and a dedicated swayamsevak, who ruled over the hearts of countless Indians. Your memories will always continue to inspire us. Heartfelt Tribute.”

All Buckled

Those behind road safety campaigns at the Transport Ministry were upbeat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen fastening his seat belt after settling down in his car while leaving the Red Fort after his address on Independence Day. Minister of State for Transport and Highways, Mansukh Mandaviya, promptly tweeted the clip, and tagged Akshay Kumar for good measure. Akshay, only a day before, had launched a new road safety campaign as the ministry’s ambassador.

Teething Troubles

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) plan to set up an integrated media platforms with name SCOOP has run into rough weather. The opposition is from the government’s own Press Information Bureau (PIB). The name SCOOP, suggested by former D-G Ashok Prasad who is currently an adviser to the MHA, stands for Strategic Communication and Outreach Programme.

Pulled Out

A tweet by the official handle of Doordarshan News that carried the video of BJP president Amit Shah mistakenly pulling the wrong rope and bringing the flag down, while unfurling the Tricolour at the BJP headquarters Independence Day, has vanished. In the video, a commentator is heard calling the incident a “disaster”. The tweet was deleted from the DD News handle Thursday. The video is still available on various social media platforms.

