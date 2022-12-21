Delhi Confidential: The Spread

The ‘millet lunch’ organised by the government on Tuesday for all MPs, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was elaborate, and many members were surprised at the spread. The lunch menu included bajre ka rabri (pearl millet soup), ragi dosa, ragi roti, unchel chutney (Niger grounded together with garlic, dry coconut and groundnuts), kalu huli (curry made with mixed vegetables, cowpea, Bengal gram and field bean), garlic chutney, chutney powder, kadhi (buttermilk made with gram flour), kalu palya (moth bean and coconut curry), foxtail millet bisi bele bhath (lentil dish cooked with foxtail millet and vegetables), khara boondi (crunchy fried globules made from chickpea powder), foxtail millet curd rice, jolandha roti (sorghum millet) and green salad. But what most MPs preferred at the lunch, held in the central courtyard of Parliament House building, were the dessert items: ragi halwa, jowar halwa, gajar ka halwa, bajra kheer and bajra cake.