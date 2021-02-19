Delhi confidential: The Nudge

WITH MINISTER Piyush Goyal joining Koo recently, there is some enthusiasm in Railways to get more and more officials to sign up for the microblogging site. Officials said they are now receiving messages internally, asking them to join Koo. “All Social Media Posts to go on KOO first and then on Twitter after few hours. All- Pls note,” says an internal message sent to officials in a railway zone, citing the “social media cell” of the ministry. Goyal already has 3.25 lakh followers on Koo. His ministerial colleagues Ravi Shankar Prasad has 6.95 lakh followers, while Smriti Irani has over a lakh followers. While quite a few ministers have joined the site, the Prime Minister is yet to take the leap.

In the Race

FOUR ASSEMBLY seats in Rajasthan have fallen vacant due to death of MLAs and a race has already begun in the Congress for tickets. What is interesting is that the names of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav and Assembly Speaker C P Joshi’s son Himanshu have started circulating already. Vaibhav Gehlot contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 but lost to BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Jodhpur parliamentary seat. The buzz is that he is eying the Rajsamand seat. It was held by BJP’s Kiran Maheshwari, who died in November after testing positive for Covid-19. The other three vacant seats – Sahara, Sujangarh and Vallabhnagar – were all with the Congress.

Back in Circulation?

THE CONGRESS Working Committee may have decided to defer holding of election for appointment of a new Congress president to June but tensions in the party are far from over. Rumours are that many of the AICC delegates have received a copy of the letter a group of 23 senior leaders had written to party president Sonia Gandhi last year seeking widespread reforms in the party. One leader said many of the delegates got the letter by post. The 23 leaders had been seeking election, as mandated by the party’s constitution, to the Congress Working Committee and to the Central Election Committee. It is the AICC delegates who will vote to pick a new Congress president. And if the party leadership agrees to hold elections for the CWC and CEC, they will vote for that too.