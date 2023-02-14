Delhi Confidential: The Last Grievance

On the last day of the first part of the Budget Session on Monday, BSP Lok Sabha member Danish Ali had a complaint against Speaker Om Birla when he was not given permission to ask questions. “You have not given me a single supplementary question. Some people here are allowed to make speeches,” Ali said, referring to a BJP MP. The Speaker, who had already called the next question, countered Ali: “You are trying to disturb the House… You want to stop a woman MP from asking a question.” Incidentally, the next question was by Ali’s own party colleague Sangeeta Azad and he had to take his seat in silence.

Surgical Smiles

In a written response to the beneficiaries of a free camp for cataract surgeries in his constituency, Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “What can be greater happiness and satisfaction than that we have been able to bring some positive changes in your life with our efforts.” Each of them had sent a letter to the PM, thanking him for the government’s work. Under the ‘Swastha Drishti, Samridh Kashi’ campaign, hundreds of people in Varanasi have undergone free eye surgery. In the letter, Modi also expressed satisfaction that major reforms have been made in the health sector in the last eight to nine years.

Ride As Much…

All 1.56 lakh health and wellness centres across the country will organise a cyclothon on February 14 as part of a year-long ‘Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar’ campaign launched in November last year. The campaign aims to create awareness about physical and mental well-being and environment-friendly conveyance. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the eve said: “Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but ride”.