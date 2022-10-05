Delhi Confidential: The Host

THE BJP made former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb its Haryana in-charge last month. Shortly after his appointment, Deb, who is now a Rajya Sabha member, visited Haryana to meet the local leadership. During the Durga Puja festivities, Deb hosted a five-member delegation led by Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar in Tripura. He took them around the state’s popular tourist spots and as well as various puja pandals in the state capital Agartala.

The Offer

AS EXPECTED, the reconstitution of the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Tuesday left the opposition Congress fuming. The party has lost the chairmanship of both Communications and Information Technology and Home Affairs and is left with only the panel on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change. Incidentally, the parliamentary bulletin announcing the changes has no mention of the panel on Chemicals and Fertilizers. It was said that the government had offered the Congress the chairmanship of this panel in lieu of Communications and Information Technology. It is to be seen whether the Congress will accept this offer and who will it nominate as the Chairman.

Matter Of Rules

THE GOVERNMENT receives various complaints against public servants on a daily basis through emails, letters and other modes. Rules of how to deal with what kind of complaints have been issued from time to time. But now the sheer volume of complaints being such, and with each requiring a lot of bureaucratic resources to process, the government has compiled all the rules issued since 2013 and re-circulated them to all ministries and departments. Among the major points, anonymous complaints, forming a bulk of the lot, do not merit any action. And complaint against retired Secretaries are to be treated the same way as complaints against serving Secretaries.