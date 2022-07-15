Delhi Confidential: The Go-Ahead

THE BJP has reappointed Union minister Piyush Goyal as the leader of Rajya Sabha. Goyal was elected to the Upper House for his third term from Maharashtra in the July 8 polls. The ruling party, however, is yet to announce who would succeed Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as the deputy leader. The term of Naqvi, who resigned from the council of ministers, ended on July 7. Among the frontrunners for the position are senior leaders Bhupender Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan. With Pradhan getting elevated in the organisation with key states in his charge and other responsibilities, party insiders say Yadav could get the go-ahead.

The Vacancy

SIMILAR TO the BJP, there is suspense in the Congress on who will be its next deputy leader in Rajya Sabha. Anand Sharma, who was the deputy leader, has retired. The party is spoilt for choices as many of its senior leaders are in the Upper House. The question is will the party appoint a deputy leader or keep the post vacant. In fact, there is no hard and fast rule. Incidentally, when asked about it, a senior party leader said the Leader of the Opposition is very active.

Working On Dates

WHILE ALL ministries have been carrying out Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes, with development activities around the number “75” to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, which has conceptualised a beach-cleaning programme in 75 beaches – covering 7,500 km of the Indian coastline – has managed to score a brace. The International Coastal Clean Up Day takes place every year on the third Saturday of September. This year, the third Saturday happens to have fallen on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. When Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh realised this, he positioned the ministry’s activity in such a way to coincide with the day as well – working backwards to celebrate the penultimate of the 75-day cleaning programme on September 17. Making the calculation, the minister kicked off the event on July 4. Now, the campaign photograph for the publicity material will be that of the PM taking part in a beach cleaning exercise.