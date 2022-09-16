Delhi Confidential: The Chief Returns

With just a week left for the issuance of notification for election for the post of Congress president, there is still no clarity on who will succeed Sonia Gandhi to lead the grand old party. Sources said Sonia is expected to return to India from abroad Friday evening. Most of the Congress leaders believe some clarity on the issue will emerge once she starts meeting leaders from Monday. Some of the G 23 leaders of the party could also meet her to gauge her mind to know whether she has a nominee in mind.

First Move

MADHUSUDAN MISTRY, the head of the Congress’s central election authority, on Thursday said Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) are free to pass resolutions authorising the new or incoming party president to appoint state unit chiefs and nominate All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegates. And Kerala became the first PCC to do so. But incidentally, the resolution adopted by the newly elected PCC delegates of Kerala authorised incumbent president Sonia Gandhi to nominate the PCC president and elect or nominate AICC delegates. It is not clear why the Pradesh Returning Officer, appointed by the CEA, allowed such a resolution to be passed. The PRO for Kerala, senior Karnataka Congress leader, G Parameshwara, presided over the meeting.

For A Cause

WITH THE government planning a massive blood donation fortnight, beginning on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already pledged to donate blood during the campaign. He will donate blood on Saturday morning at Safdarjung Hospital. The Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav aims to collect around 1.5 crore units of blood, which is the country’s annual requirement. This is to prevent blood shortages like the ones seen during the pandemic and to reduce dependency on replacement donors – family or friends of the patient who donate blood in lieu of blood received from blood banks. The drive will also help in creating a district-wise database of voluntary donors for future.