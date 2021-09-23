Delhi confidential: The Candidate

THE CONGRESS national leadership may have earned applause for its decision to pick a Dalit face for the Chief Minister’s post in Punjab but an unrelated decision that followed has triggered widespread dissatisfaction among party leaders in Maharashtra. The central leadership has decided to nominate Rajani Patil for the sole available Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra. The name of Patil, who previously served one term each in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, was also present in the list of nominated MLCs, which is still pending before the Governor. Patil was picked as the high command’s choice even as the state party unit was considering several other names, including Mukul Wasnik, for the seat, sources said.

BISHWESWAR TUDU, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, on Wednesday visited the office of Namami Gange at National Stadium in New Delhi and reviewed the progress of various projects being implemented for cleaning of the river Ganga. The minister chaired the 8th meeting of the Empowered Task Force, which was attended by senior officials from the Jal Shakti Ministry and state government officials. It is learnt that during the meeting officials informed him about the Centre’s plans regarding the face-lift of the temple town of Ayodhya by restoring old buildings and depicting murals and artwork in association with Ayodhya Development Authority.

AFTER OPERATING for years from its plush office complex in Dwarka, the National High Speed Rail Corporation will get to be closer to the proverbial power centre – New Delhi – around 30 km away. It has started getting some work done from two rooms in the parent ministry, Rail Bhawan, so that coordination and general work gets done faster. The ministry, it is learnt, has allotted the rooms for its various entities such as NHSRCL, so that officials have a base to work from when they visit the ministry. Otherwise, it was common sight for MDs and other senior officers of PSUs to roam around in the corridors between scheduled meetings. Some officials in Rail Bhawan are of the view that it would help if the NHSRCL also shifts completely to a place closer to the centre of activity in the future.