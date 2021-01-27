Delhi confidential: The Bihar Move

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain’s nomination to the Upper House in Bihar earlier this week has been keeping everyone guessing, right from his own party leaders to ally JD(U). With Hussain likely to get a ministerial berth in the forthcoming Cabinet expansion in the state, several BJP leaders are curious about the party’s central leadership’s move to shift Hussain. Some call it rehabilitation with demotion, others call it a way to keep Chief Minister Nitish Kumar guessing on the BJP’s attempt, though symbolic, to keep Muslim voters in good humour. Although most leaders in the JD(U) are linking it to upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, the party does not look very enthused with Hussain’s entry into Bihar politics.

Greetings From Abroad

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have not been able to make it as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, but he and British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab sent video messages wishing India. Greetings also came from French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu among others. Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong also tweeted greetings for India, apart from US State Department. Ambassadors from Germany and Canada also sent in their wishes on the Republic Day celebrations, along with Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Jumping The Gun

As pretesting farmers reached the Red Fort on Tuesday, Congress’s Assam state chief Ripun Bora tweeted that India is witnessing the historic moment of the kisan rally. His tweet was with a photograph of thousands of protesters in front of the Red Front. But soon he deleted the tweet after news channels started airing live visuals of the protesters entering the monument. He had perhaps jumped the gun. He then tweeted that “unfurling of any flag other than our Tirangaa at the Red Fort is very very unfortunate. The farmers should have refrained from doing this”. Not just that. He said “what I tweeted and termed ‘historic’ is the saddest fact that farmers stormed Red Fort. Nation is supreme, Tiranga above all.”