Delhi Confidential: The Bandage

THERE WAS a lot of curiosity about a bandage on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s right hand, which was visible when he gave a speech in Parliament during the special discussion on the three Bills linked to delimitation and women’s reservation. Sources said Gandhi recently hurt his hand while doing Jiu-Jitsu – a martial art and combat sport that he practices regularly. On multiple occasions, Gandhi has used analogies related to Jiu-Jitsu – sometimes even in his Parliament speeches to make a point and corner the government.

House Visit

AS THE House debated Bills proposing to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and to implement one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies, women visitors from across the country observed the proceedings in the Lower House. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also arrived at Parliament House. As she entered through the Makar Dwar of the new Parliament building, several BJP MPs, including Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, were seen greeting her.