Delhi Confidential: Tharoor’s Mango Party For All

AMID THE stand-off between the Treasury Benches and the Opposition in Parliament, a get-together hosted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at his official residence in the Capital saw a unique mix of guests on Wednesday. Although rain and the ruckus in the Lok Sabha played a spoiler, Tharoor’s ‘Mango & Chaat Party’ saw a decent attendance of MPs from around 15 parties, diplomats from 35 embassies and a cross-section of government officials and mediapersons. The guests were seen engaging in political and non-political discussions while relishing a spread of mangoes. The BJP was represented by senior MPs Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Shashank Mani Tripathi. Many Congress MPs could not reach in time because of the developments in the Lok Sabha after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took on the government over the recent police crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who were in the House, conveyed their good wishes while regretting their inability to attend the get-together, said sources.