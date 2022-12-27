Delhi Confidential: Testing Time

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed BJP MP Chandra Prakash Joshi as chairperson of the Joint Committee on Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Joshi, who represents Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) in the House, will have to take along Opposition members, who had strongly opposed the Bill’s introduction. For Joshi, a second-time MP, it will be a test of his political acumen and maneuverability to steer the politically sensitive Bill.