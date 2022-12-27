Delhi Confidential: Testing Time

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed BJP MP Chandra Prakash Joshi as chairperson of the Joint Committee on Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Joshi, who represents Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) in the House, will have to take along Opposition members, who had strongly opposed the Bill’s introduction. For Joshi, a second-time MP, it will be a test of his political acumen and maneuverability to steer the politically sensitive Bill.
Tracking New Train
There is a lot of excitement in West Bengal BJP over the new Vande Bharat to be started from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. Even before it was made official, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar took to social media on December 22 to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “gift” to the people of Bengal. It is now official that Modi will inaugurate the train on December 30. Several state BJP functionaries are learnt to be sending out messages, making it a showcase event.