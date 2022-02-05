Delhi Confidential: In disbelief, Owaisi’s wife had initially called shooting incident a ‘new story’

Terrifying Thursday: Thursday was a scary as well as eventful day for AIMIM leader and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi. In the evening, shots were fired at his car in western UP when the Hyderabad MP was on his way to Delhi from Meerut. Owaisi, who had promised to take his wife out for dinner, and being busy campaigning in Uttar Pradesh elections had specifically asked her to be in Delhi on Thursday, arrived home and found her all set to go out. Owaisi told her about the shooting incident, but she didn’t believe him — she thought he was making up a tale to avoid going out. “New story,” she is learnt to have commented. Owaisi then asked for the TV to be switched on, but his daughter called her mother at that moment to find out about him, which made her realise that he was indeed telling the truth. Owaisi had this to say: “Goli se bach gaya, lekin biwi ki tirchhi nazar se bachna mushkil hain (Survived the bullet, but it is very difficult to escape wife’s suspicious glances).”

Critique of critics: In a first, the Defence Ministry this year introduced public voting to select the best tableaus and marching contingents for the Republic Day parade as a popular choice category. This was in addition to awardees selected by the panel of judges, as is the convention. Interestingly, none of the winners selected by the panel won the popular choice awards. The judges selected the Indian Navy and the CISF as best marching contingents for the armed forces and CAPF; people voted for the Air Force and the CRPF’s contingents. Similarly, while the panel selected tableaux from Uttar Pradesh from among states, and ministries of Education and Civil Aviation jointly for the Ministries/Departments category, people voted for the tableaux of Maharashtra and the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication from those categories. For the popular choice, people voted through the MyGov platform between January 25 and 31.