Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Temple Run

After returning from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to begin his two-day Odisha tour on Thursday. During his stay in the state, Nadda will meet BJP office-bearers and workers, besides attending other events.

After returning from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to begin his two-day Odisha tour on Thursday. During his stay in the state, Nadda will meet BJP office-bearers and workers, besides attending other events. He will also offer prayers at Jagannath temple in Puri. Incidentally, temple visits were part of his itinerary during his tour to southern states last week.

Filling The Post

Anil Sahasrabudhe completed his term as AICTE chairman on September 1 and UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has been holding additional charge of the post since then. The Union government is learnt to have shortlisted a few candidates for the job now. Among the front-runners are the AICTE vice-chairperson MP Poonia, IIT Guwahati director TG Sitharam and a professor from IIT Kanpur.

New Directors

Over the last two weeks, nine IITs have got new directors with the Ministry of Education finalising names after a long delay since conducting interviews for the job. On Wednesday, Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, who teaches chemical engineering at the IIT Delhi, was appointed director of IIT Roorkee. The interviews of the shortlisted candidates for the post was held in March, it is learnt. On September 19, appointments of new directors were notified for IITs at Palakkad, Tirupati, Dharwad, Bhilai, Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar, Goa and Jammu.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 01:44:54 am
Latest News

