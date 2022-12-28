scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha

While the Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently on a break, on Tuesday pictures went viral showing Rahul, clad in a black T-shirt, at a Delhi mall with his niece.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turning out for public events without any woollens, even as north India reels under a cold wave, has been the talk of the town. While the Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently on a break, on Tuesday pictures went viral showing Rahul, clad in a black T-shirt, at a Delhi mall with his niece. Responding to questions in this regard during the day, the Congress challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attempt a march like the Bharat Jodo Yatra — “even if for three hours”.

Name Game

Days after the Centre announced free foodgrain for the poor under the food security law for a year, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is looking for a name for this new scheme. Officials in the ministry are learnt to be looking for names that are short, easy to remember, and have a meaning in Indian languages. The name of the new scheme is expected to be announced in the next few days.

More March In Jan

The Congress insists that it will continue efforts to revive the party machinery even after the Bharat Jodo Yatra ends. Signalling that it plans to walk the talk, on Tuesday, it appointed 26 observers for the proposed two-month “Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan”, which is scheduled to commence on January 26 as a follow up to the cross-country yatra.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 00:56 IST
