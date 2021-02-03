Delhi Confidential: Technical Guru

Once nicknamed Google Guru due to his knowledge of rulebooks and Parliamentary procedures, BJP MP S S Ahluwalia seems to be living up to his reputation. But it’s not about rules or procedures now. He has become the go-to person for Parliamentarians with the latest mobile phones. During a break between the adjournments on Tuesday, a BJP MP was explaining the features of his new phone. However, Ahluwalia who corrected him on certain features, was seen explaining the latest technology mobile phones are equipped with. As he spoke, more MPs gathered to attend Ahluwalia’s class.

Probing, Then Walking

While the entire Opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress’s Dinesh Trivedi stayed back. No, it was not an act of defiance. The Question Hour was about to begin and the TMC member had a question listed – it was the second one. He stayed back and asked Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on low expenditure on health research and development. Trivedi said the Ministry was spending only 3 per cent of the total allocation on research and argued that it has been reduced to 1.25 per cent now. He said India has the best of brains but has to augment its research spend to reach its full potential. Having asked the question and heard the reply, Trivedi quietly walked out of the House.

A Son Remembers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday remembered his father, K Subrahmanyam, on his 10th death anniversary. “Remembering K. Subrahmanyam, strategic thinker and policy-maker, who passed away this day ten years ago. Forged by the events of 1962, 1965, 1971 & 1999, he shaped our thinking on national security,” Jaishankar tweeted. Many strategic analysts also remembered him subsequently. Russian ambassador Nikolay Kudashev recalled, “We do remember K. Subrahmanyam as an extraordinary and forward-looking analyst and independent thinker. Dialogues with him had always been interesting, open-minded, thought-provoking and enriching. Memory of him and his legacy is part of us today.”