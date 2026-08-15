Delhi Confidential: Teaming Up

With the curtains drawn on the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the BJP is learnt to have shifted focus on its most pressing organisational priority — national president Nitin Nabin’s new team. Sources said the team comprising both experienced and young hands has been finalised and is likely to be announced early next week.

Random Check

Weeks after taking charge, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar undertook a random late night tour of all 15 police districts earlier this week as part of the Independence Day security review. Generally, the route map of the Commissioner’s visits is shared in advance and the DCPs concerned plan accordingly. This time, too, details of Kumar’s route were shared, but it didn’t go as planned and took several police officers by surprise. The move has sent a clear message inside the force — no more scripted visits; just random checks to keep everyone on their toes.