Delhi confidential: At Loggerheads

THERE IS no end in sight to the rancour between leaders of West Bengal BJP unit. On Sunday, former Meghalaya and Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy tweaked his Twitter profile bio, adding the words “lately whistleblower”, hinting more fireworks were on the anvil. Roy has been at loggerheads with a number of party leaders, including BJP’s former Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, who is now the party’s national vice-president, and its national general secretary and state in-charge Kailash Vijayavargiya. Indicating that he was in no mood to accept Ghosh’s suggestion to quit the party, Roy also added “BJP” in his bio description, “so that people don’t get ideas”.

Noble Gesture

VICE-PRESIDENT M Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter, Sushma, who is getting married next month, has decided to cut the cost of her wedding so that her parents and grandparents can instead contribute Rs 50 lakh for treatment of children belonging to the economically weaker sections, who are suffering from heart ailments. She announced that the cheque was given to Hyderabad-based Hrudaya – Cure a Little Heart Foundation in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Nellore on Sunday. Shah was on a visit as the chief guest of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Swarna Bharati Trust, which is run by Naidu’s daughter Deepa Venkat. The trust works towards empowerment of rural women and youth. Shah complimented the bride-to-be and her parents, Harshvardhan and Radha, for the generous contribution.

Unexpected Praise

After the bypoll results, there have been rumours in BJP circles that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur may face tough questions and that the national leadership may consider a change of guard in the state, where assembly elections are to be held next year. But on Sunday, Thakur received some unexpected applauds. Mallika Nadda, wife of BJP national president J P Nadda, praised the chief minister for his work in the state. During the celebration of Swarnim Him Mahotsav, on the occasion of 50th year of the state’s creation, Mallika Nadda “lauded the sincere efforts of present chief minister”, said a statement issued by Himachal Bhavan in Delhi. Mallika, daughter of BJP veteran from Madhya Pradesh Jayashree Banerjee, also appealed to all Himachalis to unite and work for building a strong society, state and nation, the statement said.