Delhi Confidential: Talent Spotting

Talent Spotting

Ever since Jitender Singh became Science and Technology Minister, he has had a unique additional duty. Parents who believe their children have exceptional scientific abilities have been visiting him at his residence, with their children. While parents often exaggerate the abilities of their children, the minister was pleasantly surprised when one such candidate was presented before him two months ago — a 15-year-old boy who has been building rudimentary satellites at home in his Jammu village. The minister immediately put the young man in touch with ISRO where he is now being mentored.

Raising Day

For the first time in its history, the BSF will be celebrating its Raising Day on the India-Pakistan border. Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah has consented to be the chief guest and will address the personnel on the border in Jaisalmer on December 5. Incidentally, this is also the first time that BSF will be celebrating its Raising Day four days after it is usually celebrated. Sources said this was done to ensure Shah’s presence.

Project Haryana

Trinamool Congress on Thursday appointed its Rajya Sabha Deputy leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy as the state in-charge of the party’s Haryana unit. On Tuesday, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar had joined the TMC. This will be the TMC’s second foray into the state. In 2012, the party had announced plans to expand its base in north India, including Haryana. Former party MP and industrialist K D Singh, whose business interests are currently under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate, was entrusted with the responsibility of handling the expansion project then.