Delhi Confidential: Taking the LEAD

A senior TMC MP from team Mamata Banerjee has been telling journalists in the Capital not to use personal details of some of the rebel MPs.

BJP’s RAJYA Sabha member Dr Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade has started a fellowship — MP LEAD (Legislative Exposure & Administrative Development) — to provide young students with first-hand exposure to governance and public administration. Under this initiative, 40 undergraduate and PG students, including girls and tribal youth, have been selected through a competitive process. Beginning June 17, the participants will spend one month in New Delhi, where they will be attached to MPs, MLAs, and Councillors to gain practical insights into legislative functioning. Gopchade started the initiative following PM Narendra Modi’s call for bringing one lakh youth from non-political families into politics.

Nothing Personal

INSIDE THE TMC fort, which is falling like a house of cards, not all love is lost among the party MPs who find themselves on opposite sides. A senior TMC MP from team Mamata Banerjee has been telling journalists in the Capital not to use personal details of some of the rebel MPs. A “request” for this has been made to journalists of Bengali as well as national media organisations by the TMC leader, who insists personal lives of people should not be dragged into any professional discord.