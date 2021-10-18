Delhi Confidential: Taking Stock

IN THE past few months, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has made a few surprise visits to central government-run hospitals to check their functioning. On Sunday, he planned another visit to RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital. This time, the hospitals were not only informed in advance about Mandaviya’s visit but they were also told the reason for the visit. Besides interacting with doctors and staff at the hospitals, Mandaviya also stock of the functioning of Sunday OPDs which were rolled out last week on a trial basis.

The Vacancy

WITH THE Uttar Pradesh assembly all set to elect a Deputy Speaker barely five months before its term ends, the power corridors are abuzz with speculation on whether the Lok Sabha would also have a Deputy Speaker. Although opposition parties have raised the issue several times, the ruling BJP has not yet expressed its readiness to go for an election to the vacant post. As the 17th Lok Sabha, constituted after the 2019 elections, does not have a Deputy Speaker, a petition was filed recently in Delhi High Court, saying the post being vacant is a violation of Article 93 of the Constitution. However, there appears to be no movement in this direction, sources said. BJP sources said no decision has been taken yet on it yet and the developments in UP assembly could trigger some action at the Centre as well.

The Intervention

AFTER THE exit of senior leader Luizinho Faleiro, who joined Trinamool Congress, there was a buzz in the Goa Congress that another leader, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, could leave the party as well. Congress has now stepped in to prevent his exit. Lourenco, the MLA from Curtorim, was on Sunday appointed Working President of Goa Congress. Lourenco was said to planning to join the AAP. As many as six leaders of the AAP had joined the Congress last week and this may have also prompted Lourenco to change his plans.

From His Book

A YEAR after taking office in 2018, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb had authored a book on Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Debbarman. The book traces the journey of Debbarman, who ruled Tripura between 1923 and 1947 before it joined the Indian union. It is learnt that the BJP-led state government is exploring the possibility of including a chapter from the book in the Class V curriculum of the state board from the next academic year. A think-tank close to the ruling party recently raised a demand in this regard, saying it will “inspire young minds”.