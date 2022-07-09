Delhi Confidential: Taking No Chances

ALTHOUGH NUMBERS are stacked in its favour, the BJP does not want to take a chance in ensuring the victory of its presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. The party has directed all its MPs to be present in the national capital on July 16, two days ahead of the voting on the presidential election. Party sources said this is to ensure that all the MPs are present on the voting day as well as to give them training on the voting process. The MPs are expected to attend a session on the voting on July 17. Also, party president J P Nadda is expected to host a dinner for his MPs on July 16.

Different Notes

THE CONGRESS on Friday hit out at the government for allowing production and import of polyester and machine-made national flags. But its leader and former MP Naveen Jindal not only disagreed with it but endorsed the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign set to be launched by the government. The Congress argument was that by permitting the import of machine-made and polyester flags, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the essence of khadi and the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. Jindal’s Flag Foundation of India, on the other hand, argued that the national flag is the most solemn symbol of India and it should not be restricted to certain materials, rather liberalised. Jindal, who had waged a legal battle and won the right to display the flag on all days of the year for all Indians, said Har Ghar Tiranga will be like a dream come true for him.

Eye On Japan

THE INDIAN establishment is waiting to see the funeral arrangements for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. There is some discussion on sending a high-level representative, if the Japanese government wants to have a public funeral. If not, New Delhi may send a representative for conveying condolence. It remains to be seen if the Prime Minister or External affairs Minister will go to Japan.