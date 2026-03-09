Delhi Confidential: Taking Lead On Her Day

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two Delhi Metro corridors and government housing projects in the national capital on Sunday, which was the International Women’s Day, he interacted with beneficiaries as well as officers involved in these infrastructure works. What stood out was that most of those he met were women. Apart from the Minister and Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs, all other officials who could be seen walking the PM through the projects and briefing him on the details were women.

Anti-Proxy Campaign

The Panchayati Raj ministry led by Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ has launched a campaign ‘Say No to Proxy Sarpanch’. The campaign, launched on Sunday on the occasion of International Women’s Day, will run until March 18. The campaign seeks to address the practice of proxy representations in gram panchayats, wherein elected women sarpanches are sidelined while their male family members – commonly referred to as ‘sarpanch pati’ or ‘pradhan pati’ – exercise authority in their name, said an official.