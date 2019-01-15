Delhi Confidential: Symbolic key

The Election Commission on Monday allotted “Key” as the poll symbol for the Lok Sabha elections to Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP-Lohia), the political outfit floated by rebel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav. Leaders of the party highlighted the symbol by calling it “satta ki chaabi”, or the keys to power. Some in the party also remarked that the the key may lock wheels of bicycle, the latter being the poll symbol of the Samajwadi Party. Shivpal has decided to field candidates across UP in the General Election. Shivpal himself called PSP’s election symbol as “key of development”.

Advertising

Eyeing The Youth

The BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP, will organise a series of programmes to get youth support for Narendra Modi’s return to power. The BJYM will launch seven online and 10 offline campaigning programmes to reach out to voters between 18 and 35 years. As part of the pledge-campaign “Pehla vote Modi ko (first vote to Modi)”, the BJYM will hold campus ambassador networks to get college students into the fold, youth icon networks to get them to align with Modi, online competitions and campaign on Vijaya Lakshya-2019, messages through mandal-level WhatsApp groups, and Yuva Sansads (youth parliament) to create awareness on the government’s welfare schemes. A national town hall with the Prime Minister on February 23, with curated audience from across the country, will be the highlight of their programmes.

App Checks In Late

The Kumbh Mela weather services app was not available on any device at the time of its launch on Monday. Designed to give live updates on wind speed, rain and humidity at Prayagraj, earlier called Allahabad, for the benefit of pilgrims attending the Kumbh, the app was to go live only later on Monday night. It was only available on Android devices. A confident Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, who gave details on other apps released by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the government will launch more weather-related apps when the BJP-led NDA returns to power this year.