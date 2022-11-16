Delhi Confidential: Surprise Pick

THREE WEEKS after he formally took over as Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge has finally put in place a team to run his office. While he has appointed four AICC coordinators attached to his office, his selection of 39-year-old Gaurav Pandhi has come as a surprise. It is a big leg-up for Pandhi, a vocal Congress voice on social media. He entered the Congress system in 2012-13 as a volunteer in the then newly set up social media team. He was among those who laid the groundwork for building the social media department a decade ago. Considered close to team Rahul, his appointment as a coordinator attached to Kharge’s office is interesting from an internal dynamics point of view. The other coordinators are Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, former AICC secretary in charge of communications Pranav Jha and Gurdeep Singh Sappal, who was CEO of Rajya Sabha TV.