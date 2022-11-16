scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Surprise Pick

While Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed four AICC coordinators attached to his office, his selection of 39-year-old Gaurav Pandhi has come as a surprise.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

THREE WEEKS after he formally took over as Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge has finally put in place a team to run his office. While he has appointed four AICC coordinators attached to his office, his selection of 39-year-old Gaurav Pandhi has come as a surprise. It is a big leg-up for Pandhi, a vocal Congress voice on social media. He entered the Congress system in 2012-13 as a volunteer in the then newly set up social media team. He was among those who laid the groundwork for building the social media department a decade ago. Considered close to team Rahul, his appointment as a coordinator attached to Kharge’s office is interesting from an internal dynamics point of view. The other coordinators are Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, former AICC secretary in charge of communications Pranav Jha and Gurdeep Singh Sappal, who was CEO of Rajya Sabha TV.

Poll Push

WITH THE campaign in Gujarat heating up, the BJP is set to launch its “carpet bombing” campaign tactics later this week. The party has instructed Union ministers and senior BJP leaders to address rallies and smaller meetings – at least in three Assembly constituencies each – on a daily basis. The party expects that the effect of such campaigning across the state would make a strong impact. So on November 18, the party will spread its leaders, including chief ministers, Union ministers and senior leaders across Gujarat. The BJP had used similar tactics in Gujarat in 2012 and 2017 to see that its messages reach all 182 constituencies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 02:32:14 am
Next Story

NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: Mission to launch despite storm damage to Orion

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement