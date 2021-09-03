Delhi confidential: Surprise Inspection

UNION HEALTH Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a surprise visit to the CGHS centre in South Avenue to check its functioning around 11.30 pm Wednesday – under a different name so that he gets a patient’s experience. He visited the health centre as a patient, using the name of Anil Kumar Radadiya, his additional personal secretary. The doctors, unaware that it was actually the Health Minister who was visiting them, dutifully gave him the requisite treatment. On Thursday, Mandaviya wrote a detailed letter to the Chief Medical Officer, thanking the team for their quick and efficient response, specifically mentioning that the dedication and service at the centre is an inspiration to others.

Plan Panel

MANY OF the leaders in the Congress have often argued that the party is more visible on social media and less on the streets taking up people’s issues in the old-fashioned way. It is another matter that those who say this too are generally not seen leading street protests. However, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has now set up a committee, as is the usual practice of the party, to plan sustained agitations on national issues. While veteran leader Digivijaya Singh will head the nine-member panel, the inclusion of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is interesting, given that her role has been gradually increasing in the party.

Scope For Improvement

A DAY after taking over as the new Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, P P K Ramacharyulu held a two-hour review meeting with senior officials of Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Thursday. He is the first Secretary General to be appointed from among the Secretariat’s staff. Aware as an insider how the the rules can sometimes be restrictive, he told the officials that “there is substantial scope for taking initiatives, imagination, anticipation and dynamism within the framework of rules for more effective functioning of the House and Secretariat” and to help the members. The rules, he said, should not be used as a shelter to shy away from imparting freshness of approach and dynamism. He asked the officials to identify the bottlenecks in the functioning of the Secretariat and to come up with an action plan for better performance. The Secretariat has around 1,300 employees.