Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court steps into ‘chilli mango vodka’ tetra pack row

02

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, has sent broadcast messages to the personnel of the force on October 10 and 11, congratulating those on general duty and Rapid Action Force units for their conduct during duty across Delhi, and told them that the same patience and forbearance must continue in the days ahead. After facing criticism in July over the use of pellet guns against Jantar Mantar protesters, Singh had told the troops to act fearlessly and assured them he would take responsibility for their actions, it is learnt.