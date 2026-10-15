Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court steps into ‘chilli mango vodka’ tetra pack row

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From the Supreme Court taking up a PIL over misleading fruit-flavoured alcohol in tetra packs—complete with concerns raised over a “chilli mango vodka” label, to CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh urging continuing patience and forbearance among personnel following recent duty deployments across the city.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a public interest litigation seeking its sober intervention against the sale of fruit-flavoured alcohol in tetra packs. Vipin Nair, counsel for Community Against Drunken Driving, told the bench about a “chilli mango vodka” label with images of real fruit that could mislead consumers. A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath issued notice and also roped in Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s office to defend the Centre on regulating such sales. The petitioners seemed to be in high spirits, hoping that Mehta, a teetotaller, would anyway be on their side.
Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, has sent broadcast messages to the personnel of the force on October 10 and 11, congratulating those on general duty and Rapid Action Force units for their conduct during duty across Delhi, and told them that the same patience and forbearance must continue in the days ahead. After facing criticism in July over the use of pellet guns against Jantar Mantar protesters, Singh had told the troops to act fearlessly and assured them he would take responsibility for their actions, it is learnt.