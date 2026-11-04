Delhi Confidential: Heated exchanges in SC over mic-snatching comment; Rajasthan CS gifts Diwali hamper to Cabinet Secretary

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SOLICITOR GENERAL Tushar Mehta’s apparent dig at some lawyers on the petitioners’ side invited sharp reactions during the hearing of pleas linked to the anti-SIR protests in the Capital. As some counsel sought to counter submissions made by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing traders, Mehta said: “Mr Rohatgi, you are lucky that your mic is not snatched.” A little later, when those counsel tried to speak again, an annoyed SG said: “Now can I say something without shouting from the other side? My Lord, I am safe. My mic is at a distance. Nobody can snatch it.” The message was not lost on anyone as a “mic-snatching incident” in the same case earlier had ‘forced’ Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was representing some of the petitioners, to withdraw from the matter. Mehta’s comments invited protest from Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who told him: “You are a constitutional office holder Mr Mehta. Behave like one.”