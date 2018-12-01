Delhi confidential: Picture-Perfect Shot

At the launch of the book ‘Architecture of Justice’, author Vinay R Thakur recalled how Justice S A Bobde of Supreme Court had gone up with him 130 feet in air in the basket of a fire brigade snorkel to get a clear picture of the fully illuminated Supreme Court on the eve of Independence Day in 2016. The picture was for the book, which is a collection of rare shots of the apex court and high courts across the country. Since there was no security clearance available for a drone shot, the snorkel was the only option, he said. As Thakur’s first click turned out to be excellent, he was again called to take a shoot on the Independence Day eve, which was when Justice Bobde decided to accompany him.

Titular Reminder

With the face-off between Maulana Azad National Urdu University chancellor and vice-chancellor showing no signs of abating, the Higher Education Secretary is learnt to have met the varsity’s chancellor, Firoz Bakht Ahmed, this week. Apparently, Ahmed was told that under the Universities Act the chancellor has a titular role and no predecessors have ever had a complaint with that. As for his allegations of corruption against the V-C, the ministry has told Ahmed that it will look into the issue and conduct an inquiry, if required.

Language Link

With Madhya Pradesh Assembly election over, BJP vice-president and party’s in-charge for the state, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, is back to his work at ICCR. After campaigning and monitoring the party’s electioneering in a key state, Sahasrabuddhe will now do brainstorming in Tehran — not over trade ties with Iran but over linguistic links between Persian and Sankrit. The invite says a joint seminar on linguistic links between the two languages will be with special reference to Sanskrit grammarian Panini, and held at Institute for Humanitarian and Cultural Studies in Tehran. Sahasrabuddhe left for the two-day conference on Friday.