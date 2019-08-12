Delhi Confidential: Voice Within

PUNJAB CONGRESS chief Sunil Jakhar made an unusual request when he met the CWC members’ group, which included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which was listening to the views of MPs, state Congress chiefs and AICC secretaries. He asked the party leaders to replace Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the Congress leader in Lok Sabha with Shashi Tharoor. He said Adhir, no doubt was a street fighter and a man of conviction, but not suited for the job. He said articulation and communication were not his strength and suggested that Tharoor be appointed in his place. He said the party should deploy its personnel recognising their strength.

Online Success

A YEAR ago, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu had introduced a system for Rajya Sabha members to submit parliamentary notices online. The e-notice system, introduced in July 2018, seems to have been a success as in the recently concluded session, Rajya Sabha members filed 9,000 notices online. These were nearly 60 per cent of all the notices. This factoid is mentioned in the book on Naidu’s two years in office titled ‘Listening, Learning, Leading’, which was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai on Sunday.

Permanent Lights

Parliament building will soon get permanent lights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new permanent lighting on August 13. The colourful lights, which were used to mark special days like Independence Day and Republic Day, will now become a permanent feature, lighting up Parliament’s exterior.

The Delay

THE NARENDRA Modi government, in its second term, is focused on filling up teaching posts in higher education. However, the government’s track record in filling up vacancies in leadership positions across educational institutions continues to remain unimpressive. As many as 15 IITs out of 23 do not have a full-time chairperson at present. Curiously, one post — IIT Roorkee chairperson — remains vacant although the government had found someone for the job. Scientist Anil Kakodkar’s nomination was approved by the President two years ago, but it still hasn’t been notified by the HRD Ministry.