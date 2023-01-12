Delhi Confidential: Subtle Sign

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Union minister Bhupender Yadav
The garden at the official residence of Union minister Bhupender Yadav — 9, Motilal Nehru Marg — has a subtle pointer to the department he is in-charge of. The Environment Minister recently got labelled all the flora within his residential compound like a botanical garden. In front of every plant and tree in the compound is signage that spells its scientific botanical name as well as traditional Indian name.

Retired Hurt

A DIG-rank officer of AGMUT cadre, who is currently posted with the National Investigation Agency on deputation, got injured recently while playing cricket for Delhi Police-XI. A month-long cricket tournament was organised recently by Delhi Police and in their inaugural match against Media-XI, the veteran player was called. While fielding for his team, the officer suffered a fracture in his right leg. He is now on leave for a month.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 02:47 IST
No political views or religion & caste groups: Delhi Police social media code

