Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Delhi Confidential: Strategic Call

According to BJP sources, the appointment of B Y Vijayendra as convener of all party morchas was to give him a chance to travel across the state to galvanise the cadre, especially those from the Lingayat community.

B S Yediyurappa with son Vijayendra. File

AT A time when the BJP is struggling to unite its Karnataka unit ahead of the Assembly election, which is expected to be announced soon, the party has taken a step, which the leadership has been contemplating for a long time but hesitated. According to BJP sources, the appointment of B Y Vijayendra as convener of all party morchas was to give him a chance to travel across the state to galvanise the cadre, especially those from the Lingayat community. Vijayendra is expected to take advantage of the goodwill his father B S Yeddiyurappa has among the voters. The leadership has also tried to strike a balance in the power equations in distributing responsibilities. The manifesto committee, which is to be led by Health Minister K Sudhakar, has Yuva Morcha leader and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya and Tejasvini Ananth Kumar, wife of late party veteran Ananth Kumar.

The Spread

IT WAS an all-vegetarian menu for international delegates during the first G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch. Besides Gujarat being a dry state, the state government mostly serves vegetarian fare during official functions. Although some of the delegates were a bit taken aback initially, the variety of the menu, which included European cuisine as well as millet-based dishes, served during the three-day event was such that many left notes of appreciation.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 01:24 IST
Bais sitting on EC opinion unethical: ex-CECs

