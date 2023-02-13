Delhi Confidential: Strategic Call

AT A time when the BJP is struggling to unite its Karnataka unit ahead of the Assembly election, which is expected to be announced soon, the party has taken a step, which the leadership has been contemplating for a long time but hesitated. According to BJP sources, the appointment of B Y Vijayendra as convener of all party morchas was to give him a chance to travel across the state to galvanise the cadre, especially those from the Lingayat community. Vijayendra is expected to take advantage of the goodwill his father B S Yeddiyurappa has among the voters. The leadership has also tried to strike a balance in the power equations in distributing responsibilities. The manifesto committee, which is to be led by Health Minister K Sudhakar, has Yuva Morcha leader and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya and Tejasvini Ananth Kumar, wife of late party veteran Ananth Kumar.