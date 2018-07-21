Delhi Confidential: Straight Talk

Shatrughan Sinha BJP MP from Bihar Shatrughan Sinha BJP MP from Bihar

Straight Talk

Shatrughan Sinha is known for not mincing words against the politics of his own party and even while supporting a Bill drafted by the Union government, the BJP MP from Bihar remained true to his character. He was speaking at a conference on the issue of the anti-trafficking Bill introduced by minister Maneka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha this week. Addressing the many trafficking survivors present at the conference, Sinha, who himself heads an NGO working in this area, said, “Mandir ka nirman ho issme meri ruchi nahi hai. Meri ruchi hai ki maanav mandir ka nirman ho. (I am not interested in building the temple. My interest is in building the temple of humanity).”

French Connection

ON A day the French foreign ministry came in to contradict Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the secrecy deal on Rafale, what is interesting to note is that Indian ambassador to France is Vinay Kwatra — an experienced diplomat who was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interpreter for the first couple of years and then became joint secretary in the PMO. He is widely perceived among Indian diplomats to be close to Modi.

Judges’ Day Out

IT WAS judges’ day out in the Supreme Court on Friday with four of them making an unannounced recce of the corridors in the morning and the Chief Justice of India dropping by the media lounge in the afternoon. A little after 11 am, Justice Ranjan Gogoi accompanied by Justices Madan B Lokur, R Banumathi and Deepak Gupta broke their court sessions to inspect some of the congested parts of the court’s narrow corridors. CJI Dipak Misra visited the media lounge in the afternoon where he listened to the grievances of reporters covering the court.

