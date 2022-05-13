Delhi Confidential: Straight Talk

Apart from his political discussions on expansion of his Cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had some important programmes during his trip to Delhi. He met ambassadors and trade representatives of 24 countries to discuss investment opportunities in the state. But Bommai, who had promised transparency in administration when he took over as the Chief Minister, was quite blunt to the diplomats. He told them that the state would offer them quality human resource, better business atmosphere and quality infrastructure, but they should not expect sops from the state government to do business in Karnataka. Sources close to the Chief Minister said the diplomats were happy with the candid conversation and that this will be reflected in the upcoming investor meet in the state.

Art On The Walls

THE CORRIDORS of central Delhi’s Shastri Bhavan, which houses several Union government ministries, have seen many rounds of renovation work over the years. But the Culture Ministry wing is getting a complete facelift. Artists from many states, including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam, Odisha and Bihar, have been engaged to bring its whitewashed walls to life through traditional style of paintings such as Madhubani, Pattachitra, Phad, Aipan and Kshatriya. The ministry has arranged accommodation for the artists, who have been at work through the week, at a government facility. The ministry has also refurbished the sitting area for guests with new sofas and LED televisions.

Poll Ready

WHEN THE BJP faces elections in the states, party president J P Nadda is usually the busiest leader, making frequent visits and attending maximum number of rallies. Now, with his home state Himachal Pradesh going to polls later this year, Nadda’s stakes are higher as this is the first time his state will be voting after he became the ruling party’s national president. For this, he appears to be leaving no stones unturned to see that the organisation is in good shape and upbeat mood. Last month, Nadda made two visits to the state and he is embarking on another two-day visit during which he would review the party’s booth-level preparations in Dharamshala and Kullu. He will have public meetings and discussions with elected leaders of the local bodies as well..