scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Straight Question

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal appeared to be in a light mood. On a question related to the railway route in Punjab raised by AAP’s Raghav Chadha, CPM's John Brittas wanted to squeeze in a question about Kerala.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 2:59:07 am
Delhi Confidential, Piyush Goyal, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsUnion Minister Piyush Goyal. (Express)

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal appeared to be in a light mood. On a question related to the railway route in Punjab raised by AAP’s Raghav Chadha, CPM’s John Brittas wanted to squeeze in a question about Kerala. “I would ask a straight question to the Hon’ble Minister. Since it involves the prestige and integrity of two Cabinet Ministers, Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw…,” he said before asking about an office memorandum issued in June to do away with the Nemom Terminal Project in Kerala. Goyal, who is no longer the railway minister, did not want to miss a chance to give it back to the Opposition MP. “My esteemed colleague and good friend normally asks straight questions, and sometimes asks googly questions. Today, he asked a straight question!”

Black By Chance

On a day when the Congress MPs protested wearing black, others who wore black inadvertently on Friday had to do some explanations. Finding the Congress benches, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in black attires, most shocked was BJP’s Riti Pathak (MP from Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh), who had come in a black sari. Fellow BJP women MPs were asking whether she was joining the protest. An embarrassed Pathak was seen explaining to the fellow party colleagues. Another MP who turned up in black was M Kanimozhi even as the DMK was not part of the “wear-black protest”. Congress members were heard claiming “Kani is with us”, but she just smiled at them. BSP’s Sangeeta Azad also came in a black sari, but was not part of the protest.

Break From Past

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday presented sweets, mishti doi and a bouquet of yellow roses to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting that lasted around 40 minutes. An aide of the Trinamool Congress supremo said she brought along the sweets from Kolkata, adding that she also greeted Modi with a scarf. In a break from the past, Banerjee, who usually interacts with the media during her visits to the national capital, has so far abstained from speaking to the Press this time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 02:59:07 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement