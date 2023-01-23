Delhi Confidential: Stoking Fire

DAYS AFTER pictures of some Bihar BJP leaders visiting him at AIIMS, Delhi, fuelled speculation of his exit from the JD(U), former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said many more leaders from his party are in touch with the BJP. Kushwaha made the remarks after returning to Patna when journalists asked him about the pictures. “The bigger the JDU leader, the more he is likely to be in touch with the BJP,” said Kushwaha, who is reportedly disgruntled with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for ruling out another deputy CM besides Tejashwi Yadav. Kushwaha, however, sought to downplay the significance of BJP leaders paying him a visit, saying such things should not be seen through the prism of politics.

Seeking Time

A COMMITTEE constituted by the Ministry of Rural Development to study the performance of states and the governance issues under MGNREGS is likely to get some more time to submit its report. The committee headed by former Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha was given three months to submit its report, which is ending this month. It is learnt that the committee is planning to undertake some field visits to interact with different stakeholders on the ground. Therefore, it has sought some more time to make its final recommendations.

Northeast Push

FROM ABHISHEK Banerjee launching its manifesto in Meghalaya to Mamata Banerjee taking out a roadshow in Tripura, the Trinamool Congress has lined up a series of events to lend a major push to its poll campaigns in the Northeast this week. While Meghalaya has prominently figured in the TMC leadership’s scheme of things, Tripura largely fell off its radar after the party posted a lacklustre performance in the bypolls to four seats in the state in 2022. Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee were stationed in Tripura but by making frequent visits to Meghalaya, the top leadership made its choice clear. With Tripura going to polls on February 16, the West Bengal CM is likely to finally make a two-day visit to the state on February 6-7.