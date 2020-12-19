Delhi Confidential: Stepping up efforts

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

With no solution in sight to the stalemate over the new farm laws, the government and BJP have stepped up their efforts to reach out to the farmers. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday held a video conference with the party’s state unit chiefs, state in-charges and organisation secretaries and informed them about the various provisions of the laws and concessions proposed to the protesting unions. It is learnt that the leaders also discussed a mass awareness campaign on the issue, to be launched across the country on December 25.

Special Contribution

On a day the cost of redevelopment of Central Vista was revised, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla received a contribution from an unexpected source. B Sai Abhay Pranav, an 11-year-old boy from Madurai, has sent a demand draft for Rs 1,145 in Birla’s name as his contribution for construction of the new Parliament building. In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Pranav said he celebrated his birthday on December 11 and received the money as a gift from his grandfather. “My father told me after many years, a new Parliament is going to be constructed. I feel very happy. I am giving my birthday gift amount and a few saving amount to the construction of a new Parliament,” the boy wrote, adding, “My father told me Parliament is one of the four pillars in India. So kindly bless me…”. Touched by the gesture, Birla decided to return the draft with his blessings, sources said.

A Significant Meeting

Former Kerala BJP president and current Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai seems to have emerged a key person for Church leaders in the state. Last month, Pillai met Church leaders who requested him to take their grievances to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Friday, Pillai had a meeting with the Prime Minister during which he is learnt to have raised issues faced by the Christian minorities in Kerala. According to sources, the Prime Minister was keen to know details about the issues. The church leaders had complained about “love jihad” and other issues. With BJP eyeing Christian minorities for expanding its electoral base in Kerala, Pillai’s meeting with Modi is considered to be significant.

